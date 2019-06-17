Padres' Machado suspended 1 game, fined after ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has been suspended one game and fined for making contact with an umpire who ejected him over the weekend for arguing called strikes.

Machado is appealing the penalty imposed Monday by Chief Baseball Office Joe Torre. Machado can continue to play until there's a final ruling; the Padres play Milwaukee on Monday night.

The third baseman had two hits and scored twice before being ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke in the fifth inning Saturday night in Denver after a called third strike. MLB said the punishment was for "aggressively arguing and making contact" with Welke.

The 26-year-old Machado is batting .261 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs for the Padres after signing a $300 million, 10-year contract in spring training.

