Padres 8, Mariners 0

San Diego Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 L.Urias ss 1 0 0 0 K.Lewis cf 1 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 1 1 0 Haniger rf 2 0 0 0 Cordero rf 1 0 0 0 J.Frley rf 2 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 1 2 0 J.Bruce dh 2 0 0 0 J.Prela lf 1 0 0 0 Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 1 2 3 E.White ph 1 0 0 0 G.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Encrncn 1b 2 0 0 0 W.Myers lf 3 1 1 0 T.Lopes 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Frnce 3b 1 0 0 0 Santana lf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe dh 3 0 0 0 K.Ngron lf 1 0 0 0 F.Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 1 0 0 Lobaton c 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Healy 3b 2 0 1 0 A.Hdges c 3 1 1 2 Au.Nola 2b 1 0 0 0 Stewart c 1 0 0 0 Beckham ss 2 0 0 0 M.Mrgot cf 3 2 2 2 D.Moore ss 1 0 0 0 N.Esley rf 1 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 1 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 2 0 0 0 Totals 36 8 10 7 Totals 29 0 2 0

San Diego 600 100 100—8 Seattle 000 000 000—0

E_Healy (1), Moore (1). DP_San Diego 2, Seattle 0. 2B_Machado (5), Myers (4). HR_Reyes (4), Hedges (4), Margot 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Paddack W, 3-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 4 Stock 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wingenter 1 0 0 0 2 2 Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wieck 1 1 0 0 0 3 Seattle Leake L, 1-0 5 1-3 9 7 4 0 3 Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Strickland 1 1 1 1 0 3 Rosscup 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:36. A_6,833