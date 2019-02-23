Padres 6, Mariners 4

San Diego Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Jnkwski cf 3 0 1 0 Sh.Long 2b 3 1 1 1 Scvuzzo rf 1 0 0 0 T.Lopes 2b 1 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 3 0 1 0 Beckham ss 2 1 1 0 Olvares pr 2 1 0 0 Crwford ph 2 0 0 0 Cordero lf 3 0 1 1 Santana lf 2 1 1 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Ackly lf 1 0 0 0 A.Allen dh 2 0 0 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 H.Potts pr 2 0 0 0 Au.Nola c 1 0 0 0 J.Prela 2b 2 1 2 0 Vglbach 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Qiroz ph 2 0 1 1 E.White 1b 2 0 1 0 G.Grcia ss 2 1 1 0 Thmllms rf 1 1 0 0 J.Nylor ph 2 0 0 0 J.Frley rf 2 0 1 0 T.Frnce 3b 1 1 0 0 K.Ngron 3b 2 0 1 2 J.Vsler 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Moore ph 1 0 0 0 A.Craig 1b 2 1 1 1 E.Filia dh 2 0 1 0 Torrens c 2 1 1 0 Raleigh ph 2 0 0 0 B.Pwell rf 1 0 0 1 B.Bshop cf 2 0 0 0 J.Gerra ss 2 0 0 0 I.Mller cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 9 4 Totals 33 4 8 3

San Diego 040 011 000—6 Seattle 100 300 000—4

E_Mejia 2 (2), Long (1), Lopes (1). DP_San Diego 1, Seattle 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Pirela (1), White (1). 3B_Torrens (1). HR_Long (1). SB_Scavuzzo (1). CS_Cordero (1), Fraley (1). SF_Powell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Mitchell 2 2 1 1 0 1 Keel 1 2-3 4 3 2 1 1 Yardley W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Radke 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rodriguez Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 Enns 1 0 0 0 0 3 Seattle Hernandez 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 Garton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 Elias L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 2 2 Brennan 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 2 Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Radke (Moore), Hernandez (France).

WP_Elias, Brennan.

PB_Narvaez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:12. A_5,766