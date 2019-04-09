https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Padres-6-Giants-5-13752040.php
Padres 6, Giants 5
|San Diego
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Urias 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Austin 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Parra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hllnd pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tts Jr. ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Kratz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Mejia c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Belt lf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|F.Reyes ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte 2b-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Kinsler ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|33
|5
|5
|5
|San Diego
|000
|021
|300—6
|San Francisco
|000
|500
|000—5
E_Myers (2), Tatis Jr. (1). LOB_San Diego 4, San Francisco 6. 2B_F.Mejia (2), Posey (3). HR_Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3), F.Reyes (1), Pillar (1). SB_Margot (1), Pillar (2). CS_Kinsler (1). S_Lauer (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lauer W,2-1
|6
|4
|5
|5
|3
|8
|Wieck H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stammen H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates S,6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner
|6
|4
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Moronta L,0-2 BS,2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dyson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bumgarner pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Bumgarner (Tatis Jr.), by Bumgarner (Tatis Jr.), by Wieck (Parra).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:55. A_28,625 (41,915).
View Comments