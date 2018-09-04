San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 Jay cf 5 0 0 0
Urias 2b 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 2 2 1 0
Renfroe lf 4 0 1 0 Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 1
Hosmer 1b 2 2 0 0 D.Prlta lf 3 0 1 0
Myers 3b 2 2 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 1 1
F.Reyes rf 3 2 2 4 Dscalso 2b 4 0 1 0
Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0
Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Avila c 1 0 0 0
Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 C.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 Brito ph 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 4 0 1 2 Godley p 1 0 0 0
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Owings ph 1 0 0 0
Mtchell p 2 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0
Jnkwski rf 2 0 1 0 Bracho p 0 0 0 0
Pollock ph 1 0 0 0
McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0
Koch p 0 0 0 0
K.Marte ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 31 2 5 2
San Diego 030 100 020—6
Arizona 100 000 010—2

E_Goldschmidt (5). DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 8. 2B_E.Escobar (45), Goldschmidt (29). HR_F.Reyes 2 (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Mitchell W,1-3 5 2 1 1 3 2
Wingenter H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Castillo H,7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Stammen 1 2 1 1 1 1
Yates 1 0 0 0 1 2
Arizona
Godley L,14-8 5 2 4 4 2 7
Sherfy 1 0 0 0 2 1
Bracho 1 2 0 0 0 0
McFarland 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Koch 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Mitchell.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:19. A_22,514 (48,519).