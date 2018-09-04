https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Padres-6-Diamondbacks-2-13202292.php
Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2
|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jay cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Urias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Myers 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Dscalso 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wngnter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Cstl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avila c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brito ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtchell p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Koch p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|San Diego
|030
|100
|020—6
|Arizona
|100
|000
|010—2
E_Goldschmidt (5). DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 8. 2B_E.Escobar (45), Goldschmidt (29). HR_F.Reyes 2 (15).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Mitchell W,1-3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Wingenter H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castillo H,7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arizona
|Godley L,14-8
|5
|2
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Sherfy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bracho
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Koch
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Mitchell.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:19. A_22,514 (48,519).
View Comments