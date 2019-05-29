https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Padres-5-Yankees-4-13902506.php
Padres 5, Yankees 4
|San Diego
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Grcia 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|LMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|F.Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Renfroe lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frzer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Estrd 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|France 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Urshela ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|San Diego
|400
|001
|000—5
|New York
|000
|100
|300—4
E_LeMahieu (3). DP_San Diego 1, New York 3. LOB_San Diego 10, New York 6. 2B_France (4). HR_Hosmer (9), G.Sanchez (17).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lauer W,4-4
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Wisler H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wieck
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Maton
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Erlin
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stammen H,13
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates S,21-21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Tanaka L,3-4
|6
|9
|5
|4
|2
|7
|Harvey
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Erlin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Lauer (Morales), by Tanaka (France), by Harvey (Myers).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.
T_3:15. A_37,028 (47,309).
