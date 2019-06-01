Padres 5, Marlins 2

Miami San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Dean lf 3 0 0 0 Myers cf-lf 3 0 1 1 Brice p 0 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 1 2 1 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Holaday c 0 0 0 0 Renfroe lf 2 1 1 1 Cooper rf 4 1 1 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 1 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 1 Maton p 0 0 0 0 H.Rmrez cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 France 3b 4 0 1 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 1 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Lcchesi p 2 0 0 0 C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 Margot cf 2 1 1 0 R.Hrrra ph-cf 2 1 1 1 Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 33 5 9 4

Miami 000 001 001—2 San Diego 100 100 21x—5

E_F.Reyes (2), Prado (2), Alfaro (3). LOB_Miami 4, San Diego 7. 2B_Rojas (8), F.Reyes (7). HR_R.Herrera (2), F.Reyes (16), Renfroe (15), Kinsler (7). SB_Myers (6), Margot (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Smith L,3-3 5 3 2 2 2 8 Brice 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Brigham 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Garcia 1 3 1 1 0 2 San Diego Lucchesi W,4-3 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 5 Stammen H,14 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Maton 0 2 1 1 0 0 Yates S,22-22 1 0 0 0 0 1

Maton pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

WP_Lucchesi, Brigham.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:59. A_25,019 (42,445).