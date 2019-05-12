San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Grcia 2b 4 0 1 1 Blckmon rf 4 1 1 1
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Story ss 4 1 1 0
Margot cf 2 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 1
Machado ss 4 1 1 0 M.Rynld 1b 2 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe lf-rf 4 1 2 1 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0
France 3b 4 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Myers cf-lf 4 2 2 1 Desmond cf 4 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 2 0 Dahl lf 4 1 1 0
Lcchesi p 1 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 McMahon ph 1 0 0 0
A.Dckrs ph 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 2 1
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 J.Gray p 2 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0
A.Allen ph 0 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 1 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 32 3 6 3
San Diego 000 101 101—4
Colorado 000 001 110—3

DP_Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Renfroe (8), Story (8), Arenado (10), Dahl (10). HR_Renfroe (10), Myers (7), Blackmon (6). SB_Myers (4). CS_G.Garcia (1). SF_Arenado (3). S_Lucchesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lucchesi 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 4
Reyes H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wieck H,7 1 2 1 1 0 0
Stammen W,4-1 BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Yates S,16-16 1 0 0 0 0 3
Colorado
Gray 6 8 3 3 1 8
Dunn 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Estevez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Davis L,1-1 1 1 1 1 2 0

J.Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Gray, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:05. A_37,118 (50,398).