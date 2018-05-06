Padres 3, Dodgers 0

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tylor ss 5 0 0 0 Jnkwski rf 4 2 2 0 K.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 2 Utley ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Vllneva 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Kemp rf 5 0 2 0 Cordero lf 4 0 3 1 Bllnger 1b 4 0 2 0 Pirela 2b 4 0 1 0 A.Brnes c 4 0 1 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 K.Frmer 3b 3 0 1 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Pderson ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Lcastro cf 2 0 1 0 Ellis c 4 0 2 0 Muncy ph-3b 0 0 0 0 Lauer p 2 0 0 0 Strplng p 2 0 0 0 Ja.Grra ph 1 0 0 0 Cngrani p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Grandal ph 1 0 0 0 Asuaje 2b 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Valera ph 1 0 0 0 Stewart p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 0 8 0 Totals 33 3 11 3

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 San Diego 000 020 10x—3

E_Jankowski (1), Villanueva 2 (7). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Diego 9. 2B_M.Kemp (6), Ellis (1). 3B_Jankowski (2). HR_Hosmer (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Stripling 4 4 0 0 2 5 Cingrani L,0-2 1 3 2 2 0 1 Baez 1 2 1 1 1 2 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 Stewart 1 1 0 0 0 0 San Diego Lauer W,1-1 6 7 0 0 1 5 Stammen H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1 Yates H,4 1 1 0 0 1 3 Hand S,9-11 1 0 0 0 0 3

P.Baez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:10. A_21,789 (26,999).