Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger cf 4 0 1 0 Jnkwski cf-rf 4 1 1 1
Cano 1b 4 0 0 0 Urias 2b 3 0 0 0
Segura ss 4 0 2 0 Myers 3b 4 1 2 0
Cruz rf 4 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Span lf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe lf 3 0 1 1
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 2 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0
D.Grdon 2b 3 0 2 0 F.Reyes rf 2 0 1 0
F.Hrnan p 2 0 0 0 Margot pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Nix p 3 0 0 0
Armstrn p 0 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 29 2 5 2
Seattle 000 000 001—1
San Diego 100 100 00x—2

DP_San Diego 2. LOB_Seattle 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Myers (16). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Cruz (32), Jankowski (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Hernandez L,8-12 7 4 2 2 2 9
Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Nix W,2-2 8 1-3 8 1 1 0 0
Yates S,6-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Hernandez 2.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Ben May; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:13. A_25,168 (42,445).