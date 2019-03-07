Texas San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sh.Choo lf 3 1 1 0 Kinsler 2b 3 2 2 1
B.Rvere lf 2 0 0 0 A.Allen c 2 2 2 1
Santana cf 3 1 1 2 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 2 1
Granite cf 2 0 0 0 H.Potts pr 2 2 1 2
N.Mzara rf 3 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 1 1
L.Clark rf 0 1 0 0 B.Pwell pr 2 1 0 0
Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 2 2 2
Pr.Beck 1b 1 1 0 0 T.Frnce 3b 0 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 2 1 1 0 W.Myers cf 1 1 0 0
Hrnndez 3b 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0
H.Pence dh 3 2 1 3 F.Mejia c 3 1 1 3
Trevino ph 1 0 0 0 J.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0
Frsythe ss 3 0 1 1 M.Mrgot dh 3 0 1 0
R.Dorow ss 1 0 1 0 W.Rivas ph 1 0 0 0
J.Bandy c 2 1 0 0 G.Grcia ss 2 0 1 0
A.Moore c 1 0 0 0 Cordoba cf 1 0 0 0
E.White 2b 2 0 0 0 Olvares lf 3 0 0 0
Fontana ph 2 0 1 1 Ag.Ruiz lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 8 8 7 Totals 35 11 13 11
Texas 300 002 300—8
San Diego 100 341 02x—11

E_Yardley (1), Lopez (1). LOB_Texas 7, San Diego 4. 2B_Choo (2), Hosmer (2), Machado (2). HR_Santana (1), Pence (1), Kinsler (1), Allen (1), Potts (2), Reyes (1), Mejia (2). SB_Pence (4), Kinsler (1), Hosmer (1), Myers (2). CS_Margot (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor L, 0-1 3 6 4 4 1 2
Romano 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 0
Chavez 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
McAllister 2 2 2 2 0 4
San Diego
Margevicius 3 4 3 3 2 3
Wingenter W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Reyes H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Yardley 1 1 2 0 1 1
Makita 2-3 1 3 3 1 1
Higgins H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Enns 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Minor (France), McAllister (Garcia), Makita (Beck).

WP_McAllister, Makita.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:12. A_3,837