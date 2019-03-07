Padres 11, Rangers 8

Texas San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Sh.Choo lf 3 1 1 0 Kinsler 2b 3 2 2 1 B.Rvere lf 2 0 0 0 A.Allen c 2 2 2 1 Santana cf 3 1 1 2 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 2 1 Granite cf 2 0 0 0 H.Potts pr 2 2 1 2 N.Mzara rf 3 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 1 1 L.Clark rf 0 1 0 0 B.Pwell pr 2 1 0 0 Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 2 2 2 Pr.Beck 1b 1 1 0 0 T.Frnce 3b 0 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 2 1 1 0 W.Myers cf 1 1 0 0 Hrnndez 3b 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 H.Pence dh 3 2 1 3 F.Mejia c 3 1 1 3 Trevino ph 1 0 0 0 J.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 Frsythe ss 3 0 1 1 M.Mrgot dh 3 0 1 0 R.Dorow ss 1 0 1 0 W.Rivas ph 1 0 0 0 J.Bandy c 2 1 0 0 G.Grcia ss 2 0 1 0 A.Moore c 1 0 0 0 Cordoba cf 1 0 0 0 E.White 2b 2 0 0 0 Olvares lf 3 0 0 0 Fontana ph 2 0 1 1 Ag.Ruiz lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 8 8 7 Totals 35 11 13 11

Texas 300 002 300—8 San Diego 100 341 02x—11

E_Yardley (1), Lopez (1). LOB_Texas 7, San Diego 4. 2B_Choo (2), Hosmer (2), Machado (2). HR_Santana (1), Pence (1), Kinsler (1), Allen (1), Potts (2), Reyes (1), Mejia (2). SB_Pence (4), Kinsler (1), Hosmer (1), Myers (2). CS_Margot (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor L, 0-1 3 6 4 4 1 2 Romano 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 0 Chavez 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 McAllister 2 2 2 2 0 4 San Diego Margevicius 3 4 3 3 2 3 Wingenter W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Reyes H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Yardley 1 1 2 0 1 1 Makita 2-3 1 3 3 1 1 Higgins H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Enns 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Minor (France), McAllister (Garcia), Makita (Beck).

WP_McAllister, Makita.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:12. A_3,837