Padres 11, Rangers 8
|Texas
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sh.Choo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|B.Rvere lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Allen c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Santana cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Granite cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Potts pr
|2
|2
|1
|2
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|L.Clark rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B.Pwell pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Pr.Beck 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T.Frnce 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|W.Myers cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Pence dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|F.Mejia c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Trevino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Mrgot dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Dorow ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|W.Rivas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bandy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|G.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Moore c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordoba cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.White 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olvares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fontana ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ag.Ruiz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|8
|7
|Totals
|35
|11
|13
|11
|Texas
|300
|002
|300—8
|San Diego
|100
|341
|02x—11
E_Yardley (1), Lopez (1). LOB_Texas 7, San Diego 4. 2B_Choo (2), Hosmer (2), Machado (2). HR_Santana (1), Pence (1), Kinsler (1), Allen (1), Potts (2), Reyes (1), Mejia (2). SB_Pence (4), Kinsler (1), Hosmer (1), Myers (2). CS_Margot (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor L, 0-1
|3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Romano
|1 1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Chavez
|1 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|McAllister
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|San Diego
|Margevicius
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Wingenter W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reyes H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yardley
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Makita
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Higgins H, 2
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Enns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Minor (France), McAllister (Garcia), Makita (Beck).
WP_McAllister, Makita.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:12. A_3,837
View Comments