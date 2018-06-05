Padres 11, Braves 4

Atlanta San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Jnkwski cf 4 1 2 1 Camargo 3b 5 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 2 2 3 F.Frman 1b 5 0 0 0 Pirela 2b 4 1 1 1 Mrkakis rf 4 2 2 0 Renfroe lf 5 1 1 0 Carle p 0 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 4 1 1 1 Flowers c 2 1 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 Incarte cf 3 0 1 1 Spngnbr 3b 4 2 2 2 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 R.Lopez c 4 2 3 2 Tucker ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Richard p 1 1 0 0 Clbrson lf 4 1 2 2 Szczur ph 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 P.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Gohara p 0 0 0 0 Moylan p 0 0 0 0 Bourjos ph-cf 2 0 1 1 Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 35 11 13 11

Atlanta 000 201 001— 4 San Diego 110 171 00x—11

E_Swanson (4). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Albies (17), Markakis (18), Culberson (3), Bourjos (2), Jankowski (2), Hosmer (18), Pirela (16), Renfroe (7). 3B_Spangenberg (1). HR_Hosmer (7), F.Reyes (5), Spangenberg (5), R.Lopez (3). SF_Galvis (3). S_Richard (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran L,4-4 4 5 4 4 3 2 Gohara 2-3 6 6 6 1 0 Moylan 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Freeman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Carle 1 0 0 0 1 0 San Diego Richard W,4-6 7 6 3 3 2 5 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hughes 1 3 1 1 0 2

Teheran pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Richard (Flowers). WP_Freeman.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:57. A_19,419 (42,445).