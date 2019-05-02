https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Padres-11-Braves-2-13814457.php
Padres 11, Braves 2
|San Diego
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Grcia ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|F.Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Clbrson lf-p
|4
|0
|2
|0
|France 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Fltynwc p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myers lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fried ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|11
|17
|10
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|San Diego
|001
|055
|000—11
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|000—
|2
E_Foltynewicz (1). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kinsler 2 (5), Machado (3). 3B_France (1). HR_Kinsler (3), Myers (6). SF_Hosmer (1). S_Strahm (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Strahm W,1-2
|6
|8
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Perdomo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wisler
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|2
|0
|3
|Dayton
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carle
|1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Foltynewicz (France). WP_Strahm.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:53. A_23,746 (41,149).
