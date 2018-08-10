Pacers to appear on national television 12 times in 2018-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers will open the 2018-19 season Oct. 17 at home against Memphis and will appear on national television 12 times.

League officials announced the regular season schedule Friday afternoon.

Other big home games include Feb. 5 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and March 14 against Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Defending champion Golden State visits Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Jan. 28, and San Antonio makes its only appearance in Indianapolis on Nov. 23 — the traditional night after Thanksgiving game.

Indiana also will make three four-game road trips and one five-game road trip during the season.

