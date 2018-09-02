Orlando City trade late goals with Union for 2-2 draw

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Sutter tied it in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Orlando City snapped the Philadelphia Union's four-game winning streak with a 2-2 draw Saturday night.

Fabrice-Jean Picault gave the Union a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute, dribbling back-and-forth to find open space outside the area and striking it into the upper left corner.

Sutter answered with his second goal in as many games, finishing Josue Colman's back-heel flick from the right side of the area.

Cory Burke got on the end of Borek Dockal's cross with a close range header to tie it in the 32nd minute.

Dom Dwyer opened the scoring for Orlando in the ninth minute, flicking Yoshimar Yotun's free kick along with a header into the right side of the net.

Dockal left the game in the 40th minute with an apparent ankle injury.

Orlando City is winless in its last seven games.