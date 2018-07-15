https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Orioles-6-Rangers-5-13077063.php
Orioles 6, Rangers 5
|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|T.Bckhm 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Profar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rua rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vlencia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rickard lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Beltre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|Texas
|400
|000
|100—5
|Baltimore
|105
|000
|00x—6
E_Profar (17). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Andrus (9), A.Jones (26), Trumbo (11), Joseph (10). HR_Choo (18), Guzman (9), M.Machado (24). SB_Joseph (1). CS_Odor (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor L,6-6
|2
|2-3
|4
|6
|5
|2
|1
|Rodriguez
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Castro
|2
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Scott W,1-1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wright Jr.
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Fry H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton S,4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Fry (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:02. A_18,754 (45,971).
