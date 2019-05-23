Olympic official reassures sports federations about cuts

John Coates, left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori, right, attend a press conference Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Tokyo. A top Olympic official has made a guarantee that should please world sports federations that are concerned that organizers of next year’s Tokyo games might be cutting things that federations view as “essential.” (Tsuyoshi Ueda/Kyodo News via AP) less John Coates, left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori, right, attend a press conference Thursday, ... more Photo: Tsuyoshi Ueda, AP Photo: Tsuyoshi Ueda, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Olympic official reassures sports federations about cuts 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — An Olympic official has made a guarantee that should please the heads of world sports federations who are concerned that Tokyo Games organizers might be cutting things they see as "decoration" but federations view as "essential."

Christophe Dubi, the executive director of the Olympic Games, says "the expectations are extremely high and what we have to do now is make sure we can deliver. Anything that has to do with the experience, starting with the athletes, will be top notch. It's guaranteed."

Many federations fear what happened at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where bankrupt organizers began slashing everywhere a few months before the opening ceremony.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports