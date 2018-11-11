Oklahoma stops late 2-point try, tops Oklahoma State 48-47

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Murray passed for 349 yards and ran for 66 and No. 6 Oklahoma survived a late two-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma State 48-47 on Saturday.

Taylor Cornelius connected with Tylan Wallace on a 24-yard touchdown pass to cut Oklahoma's lead to one with 1:03 to play. Oklahoma State went for two, but Cornelius threw short and into coverage, and the pass fell incomplete. Oklahoma recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Kennedy Brooks ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns, Trey Sermon ran for 120 yards and two scores and Marquise Brown caught eight passes for 142 yards and a score for the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 6 CFP).

Cornelius passed for a career-high 501 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys (5-5, 2-5). Wallace caught 10 passes for 220 yards and two scores. Chuba Hubbard ran for 104 yards and three scores, but he lost a critical fumble in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma State took a 35-34 lead in the third quarter on Hubbard's 2-yard run, but the Sooners responded quickly. Brooks had a 5-yard touchdown on the last play of the third quarter to give Oklahoma a 41-35 lead.

Hubbard scored again with 12:20 to play, but Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola missed the extra point, leaving it tied at 41.

With Oklahoma State driving for the lead, Hubbard fumbled, and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray recovered with 6:09 to play. Oklahoma took advantage when Trey Sermon powered in from the 1 with 3:29 left, setting up Oklahoma State's final drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have an offense that can compete with any team in the Big 12, but the defense gave up 702 yards.

Oklahoma: The Sooners got away with another one a week after beating Texas Tech 51-46. The Sooners continue to score almost at will, but their defense still is struggling, especially in the first half of games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma State has a good enough reputation that the close call shouldn't affect the Sooners much. Oklahoma State entered the game with wins over Boise State and Texas.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma hosts Kansas on Saturday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25