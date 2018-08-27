Oh, brother! 2 Coach Grudens: Raiders' Jon, Redskins' Jay

FILE - In this July 25, 2014, file photo, ESPN broadcaster and former NFL coach Jon Gruden, left, walks with his brother, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, after practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Richmond, Va. With Jon leaving “Monday Night Football” to return to the sideline after a decade away, and Jay entering his fifth season, they will join the Harbaughs as the only sets of siblings to simultaneously hold jobs as NFL head coaches. less FILE - In this July 25, 2014, file photo, ESPN broadcaster and former NFL coach Jon Gruden, left, walks with his brother, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, after practice at the team's NFL football ... more Photo: AP

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, center, greets James Stone as players stretch during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif. Gruden left "Monday Night Football" to return to the sideline after a decade away. His brother Jay is coach of the Washington Redskins. less FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, center, greets James Stone as players stretch during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif. Gruden left "Monday Night Football" to ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP

In this June 13, 2018, photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden speaks as he is interviewed by The Associated Press after the NFL football team's practice in Ashburn, Va. Gruden's brother Jon returns to the coaching ranks this season, with the Oakland Raiders. less In this June 13, 2018, photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden speaks as he is interviewed by The Associated Press after the NFL football team's practice in Ashburn, Va. Gruden's brother Jon returns to the ... more Photo: Nick Wass, AP

In this June 13, 2018, photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, right, watches the NFL football team's practice in Ashburn, Va. If their father’s time in college football at Notre Dame and Indiana or his work in the NFL swayed their career choices, Jay and Jon Gruden credit their mother, Kathy, with instilling other key qualities. less In this June 13, 2018, photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, right, watches the NFL football team's practice in Ashburn, Va. If their father’s time in college football at Notre Dame and Indiana or his ... more Photo: Nick Wass, AP

In this June 13, 2018, photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden is interviewed by The Associated Press after NFL football practice in Ashburn, Va. With Jon Gruden leaving “Monday Night Football” to return to the sideline after a decade away, and Jay entering his fifth season as Redskins coach, they will join the Harbaughs as the only sets of siblings to simultaneously hold jobs as NFL head coaches. less In this June 13, 2018, photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden is interviewed by The Associated Press after NFL football practice in Ashburn, Va. With Jon Gruden leaving “Monday Night Football” to ... more Photo: Nick Wass, AP

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden watches during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Landover, Md. Gruden is entering his fifth season as the team's coach; his brother Jon has returned to coaching this year, with the Oakland Raiders. less FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden watches during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Landover, Md. Gruden is ... more Photo: Nick Wass, AP

In this June 13, 2018, photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, center, smiles during NFL football team practice in Ashburn, Va. Gruden is entering his fifth year as the team's coach. In this June 13, 2018, photo, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, center, smiles during NFL football team practice in Ashburn, Va. Gruden is entering his fifth year as the team's coach. Photo: Nick Wass, AP











Photo: AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Oh, brother! 2 Coach Grudens: Raiders' Jon, Redskins' Jay 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Jon Gruden's decision to leave the television booth to return to the sideline for a second stint as coach of the Oakland Raiders has put his family in unusual territory.

With Jay Gruden set to begin his fifth season with Washington, the Grudens will join the Harbaughs as the only sets of siblings to simultaneously hold jobs as NFL head coaches.

The Grudens spent seven years together in the NFL when Jay was an assistant on Jon's Tampa Bay staff. But now they are NFL competitors, even though the Redskins and Raiders aren't slated to play each other until the 2021 regular season.

If the Grudens remain in their current jobs, the only chance to match wits beforehand would come if their teams were to meet in the Super Bowl. The Harbaughs managed to make that happen, with John's Baltimore Ravens beating younger brother Jim's San Francisco 49ers 34-31 for the title in 2013.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL