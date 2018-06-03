Odor dives home in 10th to lift Rangers over Angels 3-2





















ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rougned Odor keeps finding himself at the center of critical moments, and Los Angeles Angels fans keep finding him with their jeers.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rougned Odor keeps finding himself at the center of critical moments, and Los Angeles Angels fans keep finding him with their jeers.

It worked out a little better for the Texas Rangers' fiery second baseman Saturday night.

Odor beat a throw home by left fielder Justin Upton on Ronald Guzman's single in the 10th inning, lifting Texas over the Angels 3-2.

Odor singled with one out in the 10th and later dashed in from second on Guzman's grounded single into left, diving around catcher Martin Maldonado for the go-ahead run. Odor was booed as he celebrated a night after his hard slide into second base cut shortstop Andrelton Simmons and led to a benches-clearing incident.

"(Odor) was running about as fast as he could," manager Jeff Banister said. "Just a great game all around."

The game went to extra innings after an unusual play allowed Texas to tie it in the ninth. With runners at the corners and one out, Adrian Beltre hit a fly ball to deep left field. Jurickson Profar tagged up from third, and so did pinch runner Carlos Tocci at first. Upton caught the ball and threw to second base, and his throw beat Tocci for the final out of the inning.

Stadium fireworks went off and some employees ran onto the field believing the game was over before a replay review determined that Profar touched home before Tocci was tagged out, tying the game at 2 heading to the bottom of the inning.

"That's a timing play. They got the call right," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "The runner was tagging. You've got to get that putout at second before he touches the plate. If he touches the plate first, then that run counts."

Mike Trout was a double shy of the cycle. Trout's solo home run — his 19th of the season — gave the Angels a 1-0 lead. Trout also stole his 13th base.

Texas left-hander Cole Hamels also pitched well, save for the two homers he gave up. He allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight but didn't figure into the decision.

Jake Diekman (1-0) got the win for the Rangers. Alvarez (2-2) gave up Guzman's hit and took the loss.

Ian Kinsler hit a solo home run off Hamels in the sixth inning to homer in back-to-back games. He's hit in six consecutive games.

Garrett Richards threw a gem and bounced back from a rough outing in his previous start in which he walked five. He allowed one hit and one unearned run, struck out nine and walked one, the last batter he faced. He had his best stuff of the season. The Angels struck out a combined 13 batters and allowed a combined one hit through eight innings but the Rangers were able to win.

Odor was booed during all of his at-bats. On the last play of Friday's game, the benches cleared as Odor slid in an attempt to break up a double play and caught Simmons with his spikes, causing a gash.

3,000 REASONS TO CELEBRATE

Albert Pujols was honored before the game for his 3,000-hit milestone.

Hall of Famer Rod Carew, another member of the 3,000-hit club, spoke at the ceremony. Pujols then threw the game's ceremonial first pitch to Rangers third baseman Beltre, a good friend of Pujols' and another member of the 3,000-hit club.

Angels owner Arte Moreno presented Pujols with a large artist rendering of Pujols, made of approximately 9,858 nails, which represents the number of at-bats it took Pujols to reach 3,000 hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: OF Kole Calhoun (right oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list after being out of the lineup the last two days ... RHP Matt Shoemaker (surgery on right forearm) said his Tuesday surgery was to repair the pronator teres tendon, which was split. He can resume throwing in six weeks ... INF Zack Cozart (tightness left forearm) took some swings in the batting cage Tuesday. He was out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game but is expected back soon.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Doug Fister (1-5, 4.09) is winless in his five road starts but has the AL's fifth-lowest ERA (2.12) on the road. The 34-year-old was signed by the Angels last year but released one month later without having pitched in a major league game.

Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs (3-4), 3.60) is 3-2 with a 6.00 ERA in his nine career starts against Texas. He allowed just one earned run on five hits in five innings to earn the win against the Rangers on April 10.

