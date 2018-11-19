Notre Dame tops AP Top 25, S. Carolina drops from top 10

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina's run in the top 10 in women's hoops is over.

The Gamecocks fell out of the first 10 teams in the AP women's basketball poll on Monday after being ranked that high for the past 89 consecutive weeks dating back to Jan. 6, 2014. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn and Notre Dame.

South Carolina was ranked 13th on Monday by the 31-member national media panel after losing to then-No. 9 Maryland on Sunday by 24 points. The Terrapins moved up two spots to seventh.

The top six teams remained unchanged with Notre Dame a unanimous No. 1 pick. The Irish were followed by UConn, Oregon, Baylor, Louisville and Mississippi State.

Stanford, Oregon State and Texas round out the first 10 teams in the poll.

West Virginia entered at No. 25 as Georgia fell out after dropping games to UCLA and Georgia Tech.

