Notre Dame solidifies No. 1 ranking in AP women's hoops poll

NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll after beating then-No. 2 Louisville last week.

The Fighting Irish received 23 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel on Monday. Louisville fell to fourth, swapping places with Baylor, which received six first-place votes. UConn moved into a tie with the Lady Bears for the No. 2 slot. The Huskies got the final first-place vote. The Irish beat Louisville by 14 points and then routed Wake Forest by 30.

Oregon rounded out the first five teams in the poll.

Stanford, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Maryland and Oregon State fill out the top 10.

Rutgers and DePaul entered the AP Top 25 at Nos. 20 and 24 while Florida State and California fell out.

