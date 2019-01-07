Notre Dame back at No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll

NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame has returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

The Fighting Irish, who started the season as the top team, moved up one spot after UConn lost to then-No. 8 Baylor on Thursday night. The Huskies handed the Irish their only loss of the season in early December.

Notre Dame received 12 first-place votes from a 30-member national media panel Monday. Louisville was second, garnering 10 first-place votes. The Irish and Cardinals will play each other Thursday night in South Bend, Indiana.

UConn fell to third in the poll and Baylor moved up four spots to fourth. The Huskies received three first-place votes and the Lady Bears had five. It's the first time since the 2014-15 season that four different teams received first-place votes in the same week.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg