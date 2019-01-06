No. 6 Nevada struggles in 85-58 loss to New Mexico

Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) is fouled by New Mexico's Vladimir Pinchuk, left, of Germany, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — No. 6 Nevada was shut down by New Mexico and Anthony Mathis scored 27 points to help the Lobos hand the Wolf Pack their first loss of the season with an 85-58 victory on Saturday night.

High-scoring Nevada (14-1, 1-1 Mountain West) shot just 33.3 percent (19 for 57) from the field and committed 14 turnovers. The Wolf Pack also went 16 for 27 at the free-throw line.

While Nevada flopped, New Mexico rolled to its most impressive win of the season.

Vance Jackson had 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Lobos (8-6, 2-0). Makuach Maluach scored 14 points, and Carlton Bragg had nine points and 12 rebounds.