No. 23 Missouri women beat UMKC 66-59

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting and No. 23 Missouri used a big third quarter to win its fourth straight, 66-59 over UMKC on Thursday night.

Amber Smith added her fifth double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 boards for the Tigers (7-2).

Missouri had a 14-1 run early in the third quarter to turn a one-point lead into a 51-37 advantage with 4:14 left in the period. The Tigers outscored the Kangaroos 21-9 in the third quarter and led by double digits for the first eight minutes of the fourth. UMKC (2-6) had an 8-2 run to close the game, but it was too late to threaten the Tigers.

Ericka Mattingly had 20 points and Emily Ivory scored 18 for the Kangaroos.

UMKC tied it three times in the second quarter but never retook the lead after the opening period.