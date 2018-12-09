No. 22 Mississippi State tops Clemson 82-71 in New Jersey

Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (11) drives to the basket as he is guarded by Clemson guard Clyde Trapp (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Never Forget Tribute Classic Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Mississippi State won 82-71. less Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (11) drives to the basket as he is guarded by Clemson guard Clyde Trapp (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Never Forget Tribute ... more Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close No. 22 Mississippi State tops Clemson 82-71 in New Jersey 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lamar Peters scored 28 points to lead No. 22 Mississippi State to a wire-to-wire 82-71 win over Clemson in the first game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic on Saturday.

Quinndary Weatherspoon had 20 points for Mississippi State (8-1), which has won five straight. The Bulldogs shot 63 percent from 3-point range. Peters was 8 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Clemson (6-3) got 23 points from Aamir Simms and 18 points from Elijah Thomas.

Weatherspoon's 3-pinter from the top of the key put Mississippi State ahead 74-60 with 6:13 remaining, capping a 9-0 run. Clemson did not get closer than eight points the rest of the way after closing within five points a few times earlier in the second half.

The Bulldogs shot 56 percent (10 of 18) from 3-point range in the first half to take a 42-34 lead. They led by as many 19 points in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State connected on 19 of its 30 3-pointers.

Clemson suffered its worst loss of the season. It had lost to Creighton and Nebraska by a combined five points.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs are off until next Saturday when they host Wofford.

Clemson has a week off before it hosts Cincinnati next Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25