No. 22 Florida State women beat Duke 51-41 in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and 12 rebounds and No. 22 Florida State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Duke 51-41 on Thursday night in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Gillespie hit three 3-pointers and collected her 11th double-double of the season. Nausia Woolfolk added 10 points for Florida State (23-7), which plays No. 9-ranked and third-seeded North Carolina State in a quarterfinal on Friday night. The Seminoles beat the Wolfpack 75-70 on Feb. 7.

The sixth-seeded Seminoles never trailed, but No. 11 seed Duke (15-15) stayed within single digits for the first three quarters. Florida State opened the fourth on a 6-0 surge and led 43-31. The Blue Devils pulled to 45-38 with 2:47 left but didn't get closer.

Haley Gorecki scored 17 points and Leaonna Odom had 13 to lead Duke.