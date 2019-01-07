No. 19 Houston beats Memphis to improve to 15-0

Houston forward Breaon Brady (24) blocks a shot by Memphis guard Raynere Thornton (4) as he tries to go to the basket between Brady and Houston forward Cedrick Alley Jr. (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Armoni Brooks had 22 points and hit six 3-pointers and No. 19 Houston remained undefeated with a 90-77 victory over Memphis on Sunday night.

Nate Hinton added 19 points and nine rebounds, Corey Davis Jr and Galen Robinson Jr each had 11 points and DeJon Jarreau scored 10 points. The Cougars (15-0, 2-0 American) extended their home-winning streak to a nation-best 28 games. They shot 45 percent, including 50 percent in the second half, and hit 12 of 34 3-pointers.

Kareem Brewton Jr. had 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Jeremiah Martin added 16 points and eight rebounds and Kyvon Davenport scored 17 points for Memphis (9-6, 1-1). The Tigers shot 48 percent but committed 17 turnovers. They saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

After Memphis cut it to 57-51 on Martin's layup with 14 minutes remaining, Houston responded with a 17-4 run to build a 19-point lead on Jarreau's layup with 9:40 remaining. Brooks had nine points in the run. The Tigers got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.

After Brewton's jumper cut Houston's lead to 24-20 with eight minutes left in the first half, the Cougars responded with an 8-0 run to take a 32-20 lead with 6:55 remaining before halftime. Houston led 45-34 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers continue to be competitive, with four of their six losses coming to ranked teams. Memphis was outhustled throughout, with Houston holding advantages in rebounds, steals and turnovers. Outside of Brewton, Martin and Davenport, Memphis got 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

Houston: The Cougars had 28 points off 17 Memphis turnovers, outrebounded the Tigers 39-32, including 18-7 on the offensive glass. ... The Cougars played well throughout even with Davis, their leading scorer, on the bench for the final 16 minutes of the first half with two fouls.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the 2-0 week, Houston should move up in the rankings.

UP NEXT

Memphis: Hosts East Carolina on Thursday night.

Houston: At Temple on Wednesday night.

