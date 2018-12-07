No. 18 Iowa cruises past Iowa State, 98-84

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Moss added 20 points and 18th-ranked Iowa cruised past Iowa State 98-84 on Thursday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Nicholas Baer had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes (7-2), who shot 57.4 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.

Iowa took control with a 16-2 run late in the first half, and the Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 63-47 on Baer's 3-pointer early in the second half.

Baer, who finished 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, then buried another 3 to make it a 68-49 game.

Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker briefly pulled the Cyclones (7-2) within eight with 6:05 left, but Iowa responded with eight quick points to put the game out of reach.

Horton-Tucker scored 21 points and Marial Shayok had 19 for Iowa State, which had won its previous four games.

Iowa junior Cordell Pemsl, who had planned to redshirt this season, made a surprise return to the lineup and had eight points and six boards off the bench.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp also played after spraining his ankle in Monday's 90-68 loss at Michigan State and had seven points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Pemsl had been bothered in the offseason by a knee injury he sustained in high school, and the Hawkeyes announced late last month that he would have to have surgery to remove hardware around that knee before he could play again. Apparently that's no longer the case — and Pemsl's presence off the bench should only help Iowa's depth moving forward.

Iowa State: Iowa State sophomore star Lindell Wigginton has been out since the second game of the season with a strained foot. The Cyclones really could have used his ability to break down a defense for easy buckets, especially during Iowa's big run in the first half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa looked as if it might be headed out of the poll after that decisive defeat at No. 10 Michigan State. But what the Hawkeyes did to Iowa State, which could have been ranked come Monday with a win, might be enough for them to stay in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays Northern Iowa in Des Moines on Dec. 15.

Iowa State hosts Southern on Sunday.

