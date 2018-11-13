No. 18 Iowa State to miss Montgomery for a half vs. Texas

AMES, Iowa (AP) — No. 18 Iowa State will be without junior David Montgomery, one of its best players, for the first half of one of the bigger games in recent school history.

How the Cyclones (6-3, 5-2 Big 12) fare for 30 minutes without their star running back could decide whether they can stay alive in the Big 12 title game chase.

Montgomery, the Big 12's second-leading rusher, will miss the first two quarters of Saturday's showdown at No. 13 Texas (7-3, 5-2) after being ejected for throwing a punch during last week's win over Baylor. Iowa State didn't even bother to appeal Montgomery's suspension, instead chalking it up to a lesson learned and a chance for his backups to respond.