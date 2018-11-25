No. 17 Kentucky blows out archrival Louisville 56-10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Terry Wilson accounted for 340 yards and four touchdowns, Benny Snell Jr. rushed for two scores and No. 17 Kentucky blew out archrival Louisville 56-10 on Saturday night to win the Governor's Cup.

The Wildcats (9-3) scored TDs on all five first-half drives and never trailed in posting their first nine-win regular season since 1977, scoring TDs on all five first-half drives. Wilson's 3-yard scoring run provided a 14-0 lead before he tossed TD passes of 28 and 13 yards to Lynn Bowden for a 35-10 cushion late in the second quarter. The sophomore transfer threw a 32-yard TD to Josh Ali in the third to make it 42-10.

Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 261 yards and rushed for 79 in his biggest game with Kentucky. Snell rushed for TDs of 7 and 24 yards, A.J. Rose ran for a 75-yard score and Kavosiey Smoke had a 37-yard TD run as Kentucky posted its most lopsided series win over the Cardinals (2-10) since '98 (68-34).

Malik Cunningham's 75-yard TD run brought Louisville within 14-7, but the Cardinals lost their ninth in a row and allowed 50 points for the seventh time this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky will remain in the Top 25 as it prepares for a third consecutive bowl game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: Entering the game as heavy favorites, the Wildcats posted their most decisive victory this season. Consecutive interceptions in the third quarter stalled offensive momentum after a dominating first half, but Wilson recovered to throw his third TD and spur another run of 21 unanswered points.

Louisville: Cunningham provided early excitement with his TD run, but the Cardinals played catch-up throughout. Twelve penalties for 134 yards meanwhile showed a lack of composure, as Cunningham was nailed for taunting on his score and tight end Micky Crum was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter. It appeared that coaches told Crum to leave the sideline afterward, but the senior talked with coaches and was back on the field for another series.

UP NEXT

Kentucky will prepare for its third consecutive bowl game, possibly on New Year's Day.

Louisville will begin searching for a replacement for coach Bobby Petrino, who was fired on Nov. 11 after a 2-8 start and succeeded by Lorenzo Ward on an interim basis.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25