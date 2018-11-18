No. 16 Virginia Tech faces No. 23 Purdue in Charleston final

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — No. 16 Virginia Tech will take on No. 23 Purdue for the championship at the Charleston Classic on Sunday night.

The Hokies (3-0) are playing for their first in-season tournament title in coach Buzz Williams' five seasons.

The Boilermakers (4-0) have won a tournament crown in two of the past three seasons.

Virginia Tech defeated Ball State and Northeastern to advance to the final, with guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scoring 21 and 20 points in the victories.

Purdue is led by guard Carsen Edwards, who's had 23 or more points in every game. He scored 25 points in defeating Appalachian State and 29 points in the semifinal win over Davidson.

The championship is the last of four games on the final day of the eight-team tournament.

Ball State and Appalachian State start things off in the seventh-place game before Alabama faces Wichita State for fifth. Davidson and Northeastern play for third place.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25