No. 12 Longhorn women rally past Texas Tech 78-71

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jatarie White scored four straight points and Sug Sutton hit a go-ahead jumper to start a 14-4 surge in the final quarter as No. 12 Texas rallied past Texas Tech 78-71 in a Big 12 clash on Saturday.

The Lady Raiders, who had not beaten Texas in 10 meetings, banged home an astonishing seven of 10 3-point shots in the first quarter, a school record, putting Texas in a 27-16 hole.

Danni Williams scored 16 points and had four assists to lead Texas (17-3, 7-1). White finished with 12 points before fouling out late. Sutton scored 12 with six rebounds and five assists and Destiny Littleton added 11 points and five boards.

The Longhorns still trailed 64-59 after Erin DeGrate scored seven of her 11 points to open the final quarter for the Lady Raiders. Chrislyn Carr led with 23 points, including 5 of 10 from distance. Brittany Brewer and Sydney Goodson scored 13 each.

The Lady Raiders (10-9, 1-7) were 4 of 7 shooting to open the fourth quarter — to Texas' 1 for 7 — but the Longhorns' control of the boards tipped the scales. Texas outrebounded Texas Tech 47-33 and pulled down 30 of those on the defensive end.

White scored four straight points and Sutton hit a go-ahead jumper putting the Longhorns into the lead, 65-64, with 3:49 remaining as part of the game-changing 14-4 rally. Four of the Texas baskets came after defensive rebounds.

Tech's 27-point first quarter was also a school record.

Longhorns freshman guard/forward Audrey Warren left the game with concussion-like symptoms after taking a charge early in the second quarter and did not return.