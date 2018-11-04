No. 10 Washington State beats California 19-13

Washington State safety Skyler Thomas (25) disrupts a pass intended for California tight end Ian Bunting during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer (47) tackles California running back Patrick Laird (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

California cornerback Traveon Beck tackles Washington State running back James Williams (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.



PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Gardner Minshew threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. with 32 seconds left to lift No. 10 Washington State to a 19-13 win over California on Saturday night, extending WSU's long-shot quest to crash the College Football Playoff.

Minshew threw for 334 yards for Washington State (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP), which is also seeking its first Pac-12 North title. The Cougars have a 12-game home winning streak, fourth-longest in the nation.

Chase Garbers threw for 127 yards and ran for 67 for Cal (5-4, 2-4).

This is Washington State's first 8-1 start since 2002.

Blake Mazza's 29-yard field goal put WSU up 3-0 early in the game.

After Evan Weaver intercepted a Minshew pass at the Washington State 39, Garbers threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Malik McMorris to give the Bears a 7-3 lead.

Max Borghi replied with a 5-yard touchdown run, capping a 75-yard drive, to put the Cougars ahead 10-7.

Greg Thomas hit a 42-yard field goal late in the first half to tie the score at 10-10. Washington State linebacker Dominick Silvels was ejected from the game during the drive for targeting on tight end Ian Bunting.

Mazza kicked a 36-yard field goal with one second left in the first half to give Washington State a 13-10 lead.

Thomas kicked a 46-yard field goal late in the third to tie the score at 13-13.

Cal was driving for a go-ahead touchdown when quarterback Brandon McIlwain was intercepted in the end zone by Skyler Thomas midway through the fourth. The Cougars drove to the California 13, where Mazza missed a 30-yard field goal with 3:31 left in the game.

After Cal went three and out, Minshew drove the Cougars 69 yards, ending with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Winston for a 19-13 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cal: The game was a classic showdown between Washington State's Air Raid offense, which is averaging 40.8 points, and a California defense that is the best in the Pac-12 against the pass. Cal managed to play the game on its terms until the very end.

Washington State: The Cougars are the only remaining Pac-12 team with a single loss, and the Cougars almost certainly need to win out for a chance at their first playoff bid.

UP NEXT

Cal plays at Southern California next Saturday.

Washington State plays its final road game at Colorado next Saturday.

