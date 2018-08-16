No. 1 Halep wins suspended match, advances at Cincinnati
Joe Kay, Ap Sports Writer
Updated
Photo: John Minchillo, AP
Image 1of/4
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 4
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, returns to Simona Halep, of Romania, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Mason, Ohio.
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, returns to Simona Halep, of Romania, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Mason, Ohio.
Photo: John Minchillo, AP
Image 2 of 4
Simona Halep, of Romania, prepares to serve to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Mason, Ohio.
Simona Halep, of Romania, prepares to serve to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Mason, Ohio.
Photo: John Minchillo, AP
Image 3 of 4
An atendee shelters from the rain at center court during a delay at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Mason, Ohio.
An atendee shelters from the rain at center court during a delay at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Mason, Ohio.
Photo: John Minchillo, AP
Image 4 of 4
Attendants dry center court before play begins at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Mason, Ohio.
Attendants dry center court before play begins at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Mason, Ohio.
Photo: John Minchillo, AP
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Simona Halep needed only eight points to complete a gritty comeback that was put on hold overnight by rain, beating qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday afternoon.
Rain resulted in three matches suspended overnight. Halep had overcome an injury and staged a third-set rally when the storm arrived.
She appeared to aggravate her lower back on a 105 mph serve Wednesday and took a medical timeout after dropping the first three games of the final set. She then ran off four straight games for a 4-3 lead when rain arrived.
She finished it off in 5 minutes Thursday afternoon. Halep will face Ashleigh Barty in the last match on Thursday night.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports