No. 1 Baylor women rout Texas Tech 100-61 in Big 12 quarters

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kalani Brown and NaLyssa Smith scored 14 points each Saturday to help No. 1 Baylor rout Texas Tech 100-61 for its 21st straight victory in the Big 12 women's tournament quarterfinals.

Moon Ursin and Chloe Jackson added 12 points apiece for the Lady Bears (29-1), who shot 57 percent in their third 100-point game of the season. Seven players reached double figures.

Chrislyn Carr, the conference Freshman of the Year, scored 25 points for Texas Tech. Sydney Goodson scored 16 points and Brittany Brewer had 13 for the Lady Raiders (14-17).

Texas Tech led 8-6 just over four minutes into the game, but the Lady Raiders made just one field goal the rest of the first quarter. Baylor held Tech to 25 percent shooting in the period to lead 18-10.

The Lady Bears shot 63 percent in the second quarter to take a 45-25 lead at the break. The lead ballooned to 72-44 at the end of the third quarter after Baylor began making long passes after rebounds and finding players ahead of the pack.

Freshman forward Kaitlin Bickle hit a 3-pointer with about a minute to play to put the Lady Bears at 100 points and draw a roar from the crowd.

Baylor advanced to play Kansas State in a semifinal Sunday. Kansas State defeated West Virginia 72-59 earlier Saturday. Baylor won 65-50 at Kansas State on Jan. 9 and won the rematch at home 71-48 on Feb. 13.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Bears showed no mercy on an inferior opponent. Baylor ran out to a 45-18 lead in the second quarter and controlled the game from there. The Lady Bears held Tech to 35 percent shooting.

Texas Tech: Given the regular-season scores against Baylor — losses of 73-56 and 96-37 — this was no surprise. But the future looks bright — Carr will return, and so will Brewer, who dropped 40 points on Oklahoma on Friday night.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech's season is over.

Baylor plays Kansas State on Sunday in the Big 12 semifinals.

