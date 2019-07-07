Newman, Marte have 3 RBIs each, Pirates top Brewers 12-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman and Starling Marte each drove in three runs, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Newman had four hits, including a home run, after going 0 for 5 in a 7-6 loss to Milwaukee on Friday. Melky Cabrera also homered for the Pirates.

Dario Agrazal (2-0) allowed two runs in six innings after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start in place of Trevor Williams, who was placed on the paternity list Saturday. The rookie right-hander gave up those runs on two homers, one by Mike Moustakas in the first and another by Yasmani Grandal two innings later.

After waiting out a rain delay of more than two hours, Moustakas gave the Brewers a quick 1-0 lead with his 25th homer of the season. But Newman hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first to cap Pittsburgh's four-run inning.

Each of the Pirates' first four runs came with two outs, starting with Colin Moran's single and Corey Dickerson's double.

Grandal homered in the third to cut the deficit to two runs at 4-2, but Newman sent a slider from Adrian Houser (2-3) in the fourth 375 feet over the right-field wall for his sixth homer of the season.

The Brewers missed a chance get even — or take the lead — when Lorenzo Cain left the bases loaded by grounding to second.

Marte's triple drove in two more to put Pittsburgh ahead 7-2 in the sixth. He made it 8-2 on a single to left in the eighth.

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia and second baseman Keston Hiura collided while converging on a groundball by Moran in the eighth, which plated two to give Pittsburgh a 10-2 lead. Arcia sat up while being carted off and waving to the crowd; Hiura remained in the game.

Houser gave up more than three runs for the second time in 19 appearances — including five starts — this season, allowing five on seven hits in four innings.

Cabrera capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth.

JOIN THE CLUB

Pirates LHP Felipe Vázquez and Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff were named to the National League All-Star squad on Saturday. They will replace Brewers LHP Josh Hader (day-to-day with back soreness) and Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (personal matter).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Burch Smith was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday. ... RHP Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment after giving up four runs in the ninth inning of his season debut Friday.

Pirates: Dickerson left with right groin discomfort after catching a routine fly ball for the second out of the seventh inning. ... RHP Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. ... LHP Steven Brault was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. ... RHP Montana DuRapau and RHP Luis Escobar were recalled from Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (4-2, 4.31) will face Pittsburgh on Sunday coming off two straight solid starts. He gave up four runs — three earned — in 11 innings during his past two starts since surrendering six in five innings against Cincinnati on June 21.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (6-7, 4.13) has allowed just one run in 16 innings over his last three starts, including none in three innings in a rain-shortened start against the Cubs on July 2.

