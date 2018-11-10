New Mexico State pulls away in 2nd half, downs UTEP 96-69

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Clayton Henry hit four 3-pointers, scored 14 points and deep bench helped New Mexico State defeat UTEP 96-69 in the Battle of I-10 on Friday night, claiming eight in a row in the series.

Thirteen Aggies got playing time and their bench contributed 48 points. Ivan Aurrecoechea added 12 points for New Mexico State (2-0), Terrell Brown 11, C.J. Bobbitt and Eli Chuha 10 each.

Evan Gilyard scored 25 to lead the Miners (1-1), Efe Odigie 12 while Kobe Magee and Paul Thomas added 10 each. Odigie also pulled down nine rebounds, all off the defensive glass.

New Mexico State led by four at halftime, but outscored UTEP 53-30 in the second half. The Miners got off to an 18-9 start before the Aggies got hot, ending the half on a 10-6 run to lead 43-39 at the break.