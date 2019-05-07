Nebraska, Washington State highlight Cayman Islands field

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — New coach Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska Cornhuskers headline the field for next season's Cayman Islands Classic.

Hoiberg, the former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach who took over for Tim Miles this spring, will bring his first Huskers team to Georgetown as one of just two Power Five squads in the field. Washington State also will make the trip.

The Huskers and Cougars will be joined by New Mexico State and Old Dominion, NCAA Tournament teams this past spring. Loyola-Chicago, South Florida, Colorado State and George Mason round out the eight-team field.

Creighton beat Clemson 87-82 to capture last year's title.