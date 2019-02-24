Nationals 7, Astros 6

Houston Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrsnick dh 2 1 1 1 A.Eaton rf 2 1 1 0 Qintana ph 1 1 0 0 Stvnson lf 3 0 0 0 Rbinson ph 1 0 0 0 Kndrick 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Fsher lf 3 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 2 2 1 R.Dwson rf 2 0 1 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 1 1 Al.Diaz ss 2 0 1 0 Mrmljos 1b 2 0 0 0 De Goti ss 1 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 1 1 1 K.Tcker rf 2 0 2 0 C.Tylor rf 2 1 2 0 Alvarez ph 3 0 1 2 M.Adams 1b 2 0 0 0 T.White 3b 2 0 0 0 Kieboom c 2 1 1 3 Myfield 3b 1 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0 AJ.Reed 1b 1 0 0 0 Rynolds 3b 2 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 1b 2 1 1 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0 M.Stssi c 2 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 1 1 1 0 G.Stbbs c 2 1 1 0 Wi.Difo ss 2 0 0 0 Tanielu 2b 3 1 1 3 H.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Snydr dh 2 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 3 1 1 0 L.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 S.Wrenn cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 34 7 9 6

Houston 100 023 000—6 Washington 100 103 011—7

E_Rojas (1). LOB_Houston 7, Washington 5. 2B_Sanchez (1), Taylor (1), Kieboom (1). HR_Marisnick (1), Tanielu (1), Rendon (1), Kieboom (1). SB_Dawson 2 (2), Straw (1), Eaton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Rodgers 2 2 1 1 0 1 Sneed 2 1 1 1 0 4 Abreu H, 1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Hernandez 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 Hartman 1 1 1 0 1 1 McCurry L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 Washington Scherzer 2 3 1 1 1 3 Ross 2 1 0 0 1 2 Barrett 1 2 2 2 1 1 Alvarez 2 4 3 3 1 3 Solis 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cordero W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, David Rackley; Third, Mark Stewart.

T_3:19. A_4,663