Nationals 6, Astros 4

Washington Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 3 0 0 0 B.Snydr 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 1 2 1 1 Wi.Difo 3b 4 1 2 1 To.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez pr 2 1 2 1 M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Ja.Noll ph 1 1 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 2 0 2 2 Kieboom 2b 4 0 1 1 Brntley dh 3 0 1 0 Rhnsmth rf 1 0 0 0 M.Stssi ph 2 0 0 0 Stvnson rf 4 1 1 1 C.Crrea ss 1 0 1 0 Sanchez ss 1 0 0 0 De Goti pr 3 0 1 0 Sanchez lf 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 Rynolds dh 3 0 0 0 AJ.Reed 1b 2 0 0 0 Sverino ph 1 0 0 0 Al.Diaz 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 3 2 3 2 Myfield 2b 2 0 1 0 T.Gshue c 1 0 1 0 Chrinos c 2 0 0 0 Kieboom c 3 0 1 1 Ritchie c 2 0 0 0 H.Jones lf 0 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 0 2 0 D.Fsher cf 2 1 1 0 Totals 38 6 11 6 Totals 38 4 12 4

Washington 001 201 200—6 Houston 000 000 301—4

E_Bregman (1). DP_Washington 0, Houston 1. LOB_Washington 8, Houston 10. 2B_Difo (1), Kieboom (3), Gushue (3), Kieboom (2), Tucker (2), Alvarez (2), Toro (2), Correa (3), Marisnick (2). SB_Sanchez (1). CS_Reynolds (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Hellickson W, 2-0 4 3 0 0 1 1 Miller H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Nuno 1 1 0 0 1 1 Cordero BS, 0-2 1 4 3 3 0 0 Barraclough H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 Rosenthal S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2 Houston Miley L, 1-1 3 2-3 4 2 2 1 3 Pressly 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rondon BS, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 2 Emanuel 1 2 2 2 1 0 Paredes 1 1 0 0 1 1 Pinales S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Rosenthal (Tucker).

Balk_Rondon.

Umpires_Home, Javerro January; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:02. A_5,149