Nationals 14, Astros 8

Houston Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Al.Diaz dh 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 2 2 1 0 Rbinson ph 3 0 0 0 Ra.Read c 2 1 1 1 D.Fsher cf 2 1 1 0 A.Eaton rf 1 0 1 2 M.Straw cf 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 1 0 0 T.White 3b 3 1 2 0 Ju.Soto lf 3 0 1 1 Tanielu pr 2 1 1 0 C.Tylor pr 2 1 1 3 AJ.Reed 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Adams dh 2 0 1 1 Ab.Toro 1b 1 1 0 0 V.Rbles ph 2 0 0 1 Chrinos c 2 0 0 0 Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 3 1 1 1 B.Snydr rf 2 1 1 1 Se.Beer ph 0 1 0 1 Y.Gomes c 2 1 1 0 Ritchie ph 0 1 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 2 0 1 0 Alvarez lf 1 0 1 0 Kieboom ss 1 0 1 0 R.Dwson pr 2 1 2 2 Mrmljos 1b 2 1 0 0 Myfield ss 4 0 2 0 J.Wlson 1b 2 0 0 0 Qintana ph 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 2 2 2 0 J.Rojas 2b 5 0 2 3 H.Jones pr 2 1 0 0 Sanchez 3b 1 2 1 3 Ja.Noll pr 0 1 0 0 Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 35 14 13 13

Houston 000 200 402—8 Washington 140 351 00x—14

E_Rojas (2), Sanchez (1). DP_Houston 0, Washington 2. LOB_Houston 11, Washington 6. 2B_White (2), Tanielu (1), Tucker (1), Mayfield (1), Rojas (1), Eaton (1), Taylor (3), Sanchez (2). HR_Taylor (1), Snyder (1). SB_Fisher (1), Robles (2). CS_Fisher (1). SF_Eaton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston McHugh L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Devenski 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 Bostick 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Abreu 1-3 0 3 3 3 0 Garza 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hernandez 2-3 3 5 1 1 1 Hartman 2 2 1 1 2 0 Javier 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Washington Hellickson W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3 Ross 1 2-3 3 2 1 1 2 Williams H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Solis 1 1 0 0 1 0 Adams 2-3 1 4 4 2 2 Cordero 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 Barrett 1 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_by_McHugh (Eaton), Adams (Toro).

WP_Hartman, Ross.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Javerro January.

T_3:40. A_2,623