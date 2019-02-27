https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Nationals-14-Astros-8-13650133.php
Nationals 14, Astros 8
|Houston
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Al.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rbinson ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Read c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D.Fsher cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Eaton rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M.Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T.White 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ju.Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tanielu pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Tylor pr
|2
|1
|1
|3
|AJ.Reed 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ab.Toro 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|V.Rbles ph
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Chrinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Stbbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.Snydr rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Se.Beer ph
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ritchie ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kieboom ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Dwson pr
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Mrmljos 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Myfield ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Wlson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Qintana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|J.Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|H.Jones pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Ja.Noll pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|7
|Totals
|35
|14
|13
|13
|Houston
|000
|200
|402—8
|Washington
|140
|351
|00x—14
E_Rojas (2), Sanchez (1). DP_Houston 0, Washington 2. LOB_Houston 11, Washington 6. 2B_White (2), Tanielu (1), Tucker (1), Mayfield (1), Rojas (1), Eaton (1), Taylor (3), Sanchez (2). HR_Taylor (1), Snyder (1). SB_Fisher (1), Robles (2). CS_Fisher (1). SF_Eaton (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McHugh L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Devenski
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Bostick
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Garza
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|2-3
|3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Hartman
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Javier
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Hellickson W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ross
|1 2-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Williams H, 2
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Adams
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Cordero
|1 1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barrett
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_by_McHugh (Eaton), Adams (Toro).
WP_Hartman, Ross.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Javerro January.
T_3:40. A_2,623
