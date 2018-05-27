Nashville Golf Open donates $10,000 to Jake Owen Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music star Jake Owen's participation in his first Web.com Tour event has prompted a $10,000 donation by the Nashville Golf Open to his namesake foundation.

The tournament announced the donation in a statement Sunday.

Owen had received a sponsor exemption to the event. He shot 14-over-par 86 in each of the first two rounds and missed the cut.

The statement says about $20,000 had been pledged from across the country toward a "NGO Birdies for Kids" campaign for each birdie made by Owen. While Owen's efforts to record a birdie fell short, the tournament decided to donate $10,000 to the Jake Owen Foundation.

The foundation supports children battling cancer and other diseases nationwide and also benefits youth organizations and charities in Owen's hometown area of Vero Beach, Florida.