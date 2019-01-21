NFL to play 4 games in London next season, 1 in Mexico City

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) celebrates in the locker room after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game, against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. less Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) celebrates in the locker room after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game, against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New ... more Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NFL to play 4 games in London next season, 1 in Mexico City 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will play four games in London next season but did not say which would be at Tottenham's delayed new stadium and which would be at Wembley.

The league also said Monday one game will be in Mexico City — Kansas City vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Azteca Stadium, which hosted games in 2016 and 2017. The Rams and Kansas City were to have played there Nov. 19 but the game was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions.

In London, the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams will play Cincinnati. The other games are Houston-Jacksonville, Carolina-Tampa Bay and Chicago-Oakland. Jacksonville is owned by Shahid Khan, who also owns the Premier League club Fulham.

Two games will be at Wembley and two at Tottenham's new stadium, which was to have opened last summer but faced construction delays. The stadium's opening has been delayed six times. A game between Oakland and Seattle was to have been at Tottenham last Oct. 14 but was moved to Wembley.

The NFL has played annually in London since 2007 — 21 games at Wembley, three at Twickenham.

Major League Baseball plays its first games in London on June 29-30, when the World Series champion Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in a two-game series at London's Olympic Stadium.

The NBA played two games at London's O2 Arena in 2011 and has had one there each January since 2013. The NHL played two regular-season games at O2 Arena in September 2007.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL