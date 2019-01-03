NFL, Caesars sign casino sponsor deal minus sports betting

The NFL is partnering with Caesars Entertainment as its first official casino sponsor, but the deal does not include sports betting or fantasy football.

The multiyear arrangement announced Thursday begins with this weekend's playoffs.

Caesars will draw on its properties, celebrity chefs, music artists and other entertainment platforms to provide NFL fans with "unique experiences."

Caesars will have exclusive rights to NFL trademarks in the U.S. and United Kingdom, including the Super Bowl and draft. Caesars will host parts of the 2020 draft.

The Cowboys, Ravens, Saints, Falcons, Eagles, Bears, Raiders, Jets, Lions and Seahawks already have advertising agreements with casinos.

The NHL has a deal with casino giant MGM Resorts International that officially ties the league to a gambling company. That follows a similar deal MGM made earlier with the NBA.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL