NBA sets record with 760 sellouts during 2018-19 season

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and LeBron James, from left, watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. The three were watching Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade play the final NBA game of his career. less Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and LeBron James, from left, watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. The three ... more Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NBA sets record with 760 sellouts during 2018-19 season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA sold out a record 760 games in 2018-19, including a Nets crowd that included LeBron James on the final night of the season.

The league says its final attendance of 21,964,447 was its fourth highest. That was down from last season's record of 22.1 million in 2017-18, after new or renovated arenas resulted in more than 141,000 fewer available seats this season.

The sellout total surpassed the previous record of 741 sellouts last season.

James sat courtside along with Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony on Wednesday in Brooklyn to watch Dwyane Wade's final game. It was the Nets' ninth sellout of the season.

The league says Thursday that arena capacity reached 95 percent for the second consecutive year and second time in league history.

