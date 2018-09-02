Mourinho enters calm spell as Man United wins 2-0 at Burnley

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho walks on the pitch before a Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City, at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Martin Ricket/PA via AP) less Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho walks on the pitch before a Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City, at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Martin Ricket/PA via ... more Photo: Martin Rickett, AP

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match against Burnley, at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match against Burnley, at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Photo: Martin Rickett, AP

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, top, scores his side's third goal during a Premier League soccer match between Cardiff City and Arsenal, at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) less Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, top, scores his side's third goal during a Premier League soccer match between Cardiff City and Arsenal, at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA ... more Photo: Nick Potts, AP



Photo: Martin Rickett, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Mourinho enters calm spell as Man United wins 2-0 at Burnley 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — After the furore that followed straight Premier League defeats for Manchester United, Jose Mourinho's team produced a routine victory as it beat Burnley 2-0 on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku's first-half double put United in control before the second half briefly took a dramatic turn when Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart saved Paul Pogba's penalty and substitute Marcus Rashford was sent off 11 minutes after coming on for violent conduct.

Tottenham, which set alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford by winning 3-0 there six days ago, was unable to carry that momentum to Watford, which came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road.

Watford has won all four of its Premier League games and joins Liverpool and Chelsea with a maximum total of 12 points at the top of the table.

Arsenal, meanwhile, joined United on six points as it secured a first away victory under Unai Emery with an entertaining 3-2 win at newly promoted Cardiff.

After storming out of his news conference following United's defeat to Tottenham, demanding "respect, respect" from the media, Mourinho was much calmer ahead of his side's trip to Burnley, and the approach may have brought rewards on the field.

Mourinho will have been especially pleased by United's improved defensive performance as it claimed a first clean sheet of the league season.

Both the Portuguese and his squad will enter the international break with confidence that United's worst Premier League start for 26 years is firmly behind them.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports