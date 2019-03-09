Morgan scores 31 to carry Cornell over Harvard 72-59

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Morgan had 31 points as Cornell defeated Harvard 72-59 on Friday night.

Steven Julian had 14 rebounds for Cornell (14-15, 6-7 Ivy League), which ended its five-game losing streak.

Bryce Aiken had 17 points for the Crimson (16-10, 9-4). Christian Juzang added 15 points. Noah Kirkwood had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Big Red improve to 2-0 against the Crimson this season. Cornell defeated Harvard 67-61 on Feb. 9. Cornell finishes out the regular season against Dartmouth at home on Saturday. Harvard finishes out the regular season against Columbia on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com