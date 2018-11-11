Morgan breaks program record, FIU beats UTSA 45-7

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — James Morgan threw for three touchdowns, breaking Florida International's single-season record, and the Golden Panthers beat Texas-San Antonio 45-7 on Saturday.

Morgan connected with Maurice Alexander for a 19-yard touchdown to open the scoring and set the record with 22 touchdown passes. Napoleon Maxwell made it 14-0 on a run as FIU had back-to-back 12-play scoring drives. Morgan's second touchdown went to Tony Gaiter IV from 7-yards out and his third was to CJ Worton for 13 yards.

Edwin Freeman intercepted a UTSA pass on the second play of the game. Dorian Hall made FIU's second interception and Rocky Jacques-Louis the third.

Morgan was 19 of 29 for 291 yards for FIU (7-3, 5-1). Maxwell carried it seven times for 18 yards.

D.J. Gillins threw for 107 yards for UTSA (3-7, 2-4), which avoided its first shutout since 2014 with a last-second touchdown.