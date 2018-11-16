Montana wins opening game of Bahamas Showcase

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Michael Oguine made four 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Ahmaad Rorie added three 3-pointers and 18 points and Montana beat Incarnate Word 93-66 on Friday to open the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

Montana used a 28-6 run early in the second half to take control with a 26-point lead. Oguine made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions and Rorie had another during the spurt. Incarnate Word was held to just three field goals over an 11-minute stretch.

Sayeed Pridgett made 9 of 10 shots and scored 19 points for Montana (3-0). Oguine was 10 of 11 from the field as Montana shot 62.3 percent, including 12 of 26 from 3-point range. It was Montana's best shooting percentage since the 2015-16 season.

Oguine, Rorie and Pridgett combined to score 43 of Montana's opening 49 points.

Freshman Morgan Taylor and Christian Peevy each scored 12 points to lead Incarnate Word (3-2).